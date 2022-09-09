Kashmir’s Haziq Lone tops NEET exam in J&K, bags 10th rank at all-India level

Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of south Kashmir, has topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 examination in Jammu and Kashmir and bagged 10th rank at the all-India level.

Lone, hailing from Trenz Shopian, secured 710 marks out of 720 in open category accounting for a percentile score of 99.9992066.

Lone said that appearing in the top 10 qualifiers was a surprise for him.

“I had gone to a coaching centre in 2020 thinking that I would score enough to get a seat in any government medical college but due to the support of my teachers, my confidence amplified gradually and finally I was able to achieve very good,” he said.

He had done his Class 11 and 12 from Government Higher Secondary School, Turkwangan, Shopian.

The young lad, son of a fruit trader and homemaker mother, had to battle internet shutdowns during Covid-19 pandemic right from his Class 11 in south Kashmir.

“Every student faces difficulties. But in our time, a major difficulty was shifting from offline to online. The problem was 2G internet in Class 11 coupled with internet shutdowns,” he said.

As many as 20,005 aspirants of J&K have qualified the test out of 36,374 who appeared from the union territory.

Lone urged the young aspirants to be consistent. “To become extraordinary, you don’t have to do anything extra, except doing ordinary things which have to be repeated over time,” he said.

Lone’s achievement has been hailed by many in the union territory.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s office congratulated him on his success. “Congratulations to Haziq Parveez Lone from Shopian for securing the All-India 10th Rank in NEET UG- 2022 Result. Proud of your achievements. My best wishes to all the candidates from Jammu & Kashmir, who have qualified in the NEET exam,” Sinha’s office said in a tweet.

Former J&K chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti appeared elated. “Overjoyed to see Haziq Lone from Shopian secure 10th rank in the NEET exams. My best wishes to him for a bright future,” she said in a tweet.

Indian army’s Northern Command and strategic Chinar Corps also hailed the young man.

“NorthernComd congratulates Master Parveez Lone of Shopian Jammu and Kashmir for securing 10th rank in the all-India level NEET-UG examination. A true youth icon for all to emulate,” a tweet by Northern Command said.