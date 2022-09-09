Kashmir’s Haziq Lone tops NEET exam in J&K, bags 10th rank at all-India level
Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of south Kashmir, has topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 examination in Jammu and Kashmir and bagged 10th rank at the all-India level.
Haziq Parveez Lone, a resident of south Kashmir, has topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2022 examination in Jammu and Kashmir and bagged 10th rank at the all-India level.
Lone, hailing from Trenz Shopian, secured 710 marks out of 720 in open category accounting for a percentile score of 99.9992066.
Lone said that appearing in the top 10 qualifiers was a surprise for him.
“I had gone to a coaching centre in 2020 thinking that I would score enough to get a seat in any government medical college but due to the support of my teachers, my confidence amplified gradually and finally I was able to achieve very good,” he said.
He had done his Class 11 and 12 from Government Higher Secondary School, Turkwangan, Shopian.
The young lad, son of a fruit trader and homemaker mother, had to battle internet shutdowns during Covid-19 pandemic right from his Class 11 in south Kashmir.
“Every student faces difficulties. But in our time, a major difficulty was shifting from offline to online. The problem was 2G internet in Class 11 coupled with internet shutdowns,” he said.
As many as 20,005 aspirants of J&K have qualified the test out of 36,374 who appeared from the union territory.
Lone urged the young aspirants to be consistent. “To become extraordinary, you don’t have to do anything extra, except doing ordinary things which have to be repeated over time,” he said.
Lone’s achievement has been hailed by many in the union territory.
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s office congratulated him on his success. “Congratulations to Haziq Parveez Lone from Shopian for securing the All-India 10th Rank in NEET UG- 2022 Result. Proud of your achievements. My best wishes to all the candidates from Jammu & Kashmir, who have qualified in the NEET exam,” Sinha’s office said in a tweet.
Former J&K chief minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti appeared elated. “Overjoyed to see Haziq Lone from Shopian secure 10th rank in the NEET exams. My best wishes to him for a bright future,” she said in a tweet.
Indian army’s Northern Command and strategic Chinar Corps also hailed the young man.
“NorthernComd congratulates Master Parveez Lone of Shopian Jammu and Kashmir for securing 10th rank in the all-India level NEET-UG examination. A true youth icon for all to emulate,” a tweet by Northern Command said.
-
Ludhiana | PAU V-C sets hope on Centre for funds to encourage research
After three wheat varieties developed by Punjab Agricultural University have been identified for release at the national level by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal has asked the Union government to provide funds for further research and innovation and recognise the potential of PAU. He was quick to add that each scientist in the university has been dedicatedly working in the national interest.
-
NEET 2022: All India 34th ranker Bareilly’s Eeshaan wants to be a cardiologist
“He set his goal in class 10. He would solve questions with his elder sister Naraiyani who also cracked NEET earlier and is presently a second year MBBS student,” said Eeshaan Agrawal father Dr Piyush Agrawal who is a senior faculty at SRMS Medical College in Bareilly over the telephone. “I want to be a cardiologist,” said Eeshaan who is aiming to get a seat at AIIMS, New Delhi. He got a total 705 marks.
-
NEET UG 2022: Yashik Bansal tops Ludhiana, placed among top 100 with AIR 92
Securing a place among top 100 rank holders, Yashik Bansal brought laurels to the district by bagging all-india rank 92 in NEET result 2022, declared by the National Testing Agency on Wednesday late evening. Bansal topped the district by securing 99.9994 percentile and scored 700. Bansal, a student of DCM Presidency School, Jamalpur, is now looking forward to bag a seat at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, Delhi. He attained 96.2% in his Class 12.
-
Delhi Police busts gang of cyber frauds, 65 arrested
Sixty-five people were arrested and bound down under a warrant for allegedly duping over 200 people on the pretext of updating their electricity bills, police here said on Thursday. The arrests were made in raids conducted in 22 cities across the country in the last 10 days. The accused duped these people installing a remote access software in their victims' mobile phones and accessing their OTPs, or one time passwords, police said.
-
Punjab government will bring a law to prevent sale of duplicate pesticides, seeds: Dhaliwal
The Punjab government will bring a law to prevent the sale of duplicate and substandard pesticides, fertilisers and seeds to save agriculture and stop malpractices, said agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday. He also warned that if any officer is found involved in any malpractices, they will not be spared. The government also plans to introduce a trace and tracking system for complete monitoring of pesticides, fertilizers and seeds from production to the farmer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics