Kashmir’s migrant employees continue to leave for Jammu
Migrant Pandit employees and their families continued to leave Valley in small groups on Friday despite the stepped up security around their transit accommodations across Kashmir.
J&K Police are also keeping close vigil on the localities where pandit employees are staying in rented accommodations.
After the spate of fresh killings in the Valley, hundreds of migrant employees and their families have returned to Jammu.
“Today too, many employees and their families left from Mattan,” said Ranjan Zutshi, a migrant employee.
He claimed the government didn’t provide any security escort till Banihal tunnel as requested and many people left in their private vehicles and motorcycles. “There were more than 250 families of migrant employees living in transit and rented accommodations. Over 100 families have already left this place due to sense of insecurity,” he added.
Sunil, another migrant employee, said they left the Valley on Friday morning in a private vehicle. “The atmosphere is very scary, so I, along with my friends, decided to leave Kashmir. We will only return once situation improves in the Valley and there will be no attacks,” he added.
Sandeep Kumar, who is living at Sheikhpora transit camp, said half of the families have left Kashmir. “Our only demand is relocation from the Valley,” he said.
Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti president Sanjay Tickoo, meanwhile, submitted a representation to the chief justice of the HC, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, seeking investigation into the fresh killings in Kashmir.
“We are waiting for the response as the issue is of grave importance and concern. We believe that the chief justice will accept our representation and suo motu proceedings will be initiated in the matter for protection of religious minorities in Kashmir valley,” said Tickoo said.
Security around the transit camps has already been beefed up with the army being asked to do night domination operations in the places where migrant employees and non-locals are residing in rented accommodations.
“Vigil around transit camps and places where non-locals are staying has been enhanced for the past couple of days,” a senior police officer said.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics