Kasol firing: SIT formed, hunt for 5th suspect on

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted following a violent parking dispute that escalated into gunfire in the tourist hotspot of Kasol, officials said on Sunday. Kullu superintendent of police Madan Lal Kaushal addressing journalists in Kullu. (Aqil Khan /HT)

“To ensure a thorough investigation, an SIT headed by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) headquarters has been constituted. It will investigate all aspects of the case, including the source of the illegal firearm,” said Kullu superintendent of police Madan Lal Kaushal during a press briefing.

A scuffle broke out on Saturday evening in the Manikaran Valley of Kullu district between tourists from Punjab and local youth around 6pm, the SP informed. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, during which gunshots were allegedly fired, he further said. The gunshot fired from an unlicensed pistol left a local taxi driver Yuvraj injured.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Manikaran police station arrived at the scene. They detained four individuals: Manpreet Singh, 29, of Tarn Taran; Aman Randhawa, 22, of Amritsar; Sukhmandeep Singh, 17, of Ferozepur; and Karndeep Singh, 22, of Gurdaspur.

“Police acted swiftly after receiving information about the incident and arrested four accused. Efforts are underway to arrest the fifth accused, Tamanpradeep Singh,” the SP said.

In a video being widely shared on social media, a man is seen brandishing a pistol in the middle of the market, creating panic among residents and visitors. Meanwhile, Yuvraj was referred to AIIMS Bilaspur for advance care and is condition is said to be stable.

“The weapon is .30 bore unlicensed and appears to be a country made weapon. We have sent the same for a forensic examination and registered a case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act,” the SP further said.

Chief minister’s principal media advisor, Naresh Chauhan, said “The state government and police administration are treating the incident with utmost seriousness. No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and assured that those responsible would face strict legal action.”

He said preliminary information suggests that the weapon used in the incident was unlicensed. Chauhan added that CCTV surveillance has been strengthened across the state and law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to maintain peace and order.