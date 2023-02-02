Kathua accident: Another student dies, toll reaches 2

With the death of 16-year-old boy at a hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday, the death toll in the Kathua car accident rose to two.

The victim was identified as Nitish Kumar, of Kathua. “The student was critically injured and had been undergoing treatment at DMCH in Ludhiana, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said a police official.

On Monday, 17-year-old girl Bhumika Hans was killed and 10 others were injured when a rashly driven car hit a group of students standing outside a school at Barwal Morh on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Kathua district.

The children studied at DS Heritage School at Barwal Morh.

The car driver was identified as Raj Kumar, 60, a retired tehsildar of Jalandhar, who had claimed that he felt drowsy and lost control over the wheels.

He was arrested and a case under IPC sections 279 and 304-A was registered against him.

JE killed in Doda mishap

A government official was killed in a road accident in Doda’s Kastigarh on Wednesday.

“The accident took place near Malwas village when the car he was driving skidded off the road and rolled down the slope,” said a police officer.

“Locals, who first reached the site, said that the victim was found dead on the spot,” he added.

The deceased was identified as Anil Kumar, a junior engineer. He was on his way to Kastigarh from Doda.