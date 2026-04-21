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Kayakalp ranking: Sangrur, Ferozepur, Moga hospitals flunk hygiene test

Some health officials lack administrative capability, says health minister(Quote 1) Things will be back on track soon as renovations are now being carried out by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation, said Dr Vinod Kumar, Sangrur Civil Hospital’s senior medical officer

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:40 am IST
By Muskan, Sangrur
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The civil hospitals of Sangrur, Moga and Ferozepur have failed to qualify for the Kayakalp ranking, an annual initiative by the Union ministry of health and family welfare that evaluates public health facilities on cleanliness, hygiene and infection control standards.

Representational image.

Released a few days ago, the assessment showed that the Ludhiana Civil Hospital bagged the first spot in Punjab, with Patiala and Amritsar facilities ranking second and third, respectively. The civil hospitals of the 17 other districts have been placed in the “commendation” category.

When asked about the poor show, Sangrur Civil Hospital’s senior medical officer, Dr Vinod Kumar, cited pending renovation of the hospital building. “The renovation has been delayed because of the upcoming medical college. Things will be back on track soon as renovations are now being carried out by the Punjab Health Systems Corporation,” he added.

Dr Raman Singla, Moga civil surgeon, said the civil hospital was short of staff, including assistant hospital administrator, needed for maintaining the required standards. “The post of the deputy medical commissioner, who serves as the nodal officer for Kayakalp, is vacant. We will try to improve the situation,” he said.

Every state and union territory is presented with one best district hospital award each. Best community health centre and sub-district hospital awards are also issued.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kayakalp ranking: Sangrur, Ferozepur, Moga hospitals flunk hygiene test
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kayakalp ranking: Sangrur, Ferozepur, Moga hospitals flunk hygiene test
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