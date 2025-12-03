Search
Wed, Dec 03, 2025
Keep eye on districts with lagging sex ratio, NHM director to Haryana civil surgeons

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 04:44 am IST

Mission director, National Health Mission RS Dhillon who on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the special task force constituted to monitor sex ratio in the state said that the sex ratio of girls in the state has reached 915.

The Haryana health department has directed civil surgeons to step up raids in cases of illegal Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PNDT) violations.

Dhillon directed the civil surgeons, nodal officers, and police officers of districts lagging behind in sex ratio to keep a close watch on illegal MTP and PNDT cases. He called for strict action against the guilty.

He said that while filing FIRs, all aspects should be taken into consideration so that the accused does not get acquitted due to lack of evidence. In cases where it appears that the accused has been acquitted by the lower court due to inadequate representation, an appeal must be filed in a higher court. He sought details of court cases from the past three years to determine whether challans are being filed on time or not.

Expressing displeasure over improper birth registration of newborns during special camps held in slum areas of several districts, the NHM mission director ordered officials to spread awareness.

