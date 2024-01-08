Keep pet dogs chained while out for walk: Panjab University to campus residents

Panjab University (PU) has issued a circular for dog owners on the campus, asking them to keep their pets under control after a dog bite incident was reported at the varsity last month. As per officials, in the last week of December, a student was bitten by the pet dog of one of the residents of the Panjab University, Chandigarh, southern campus. (HT File photo)

The circular has been issued by PU registrar YP Verma, asking pet owners to keep their dogs chained while taking them outside. If the dog hurts any person, the owner will be liable to compensate the victim.

The metal token issued by the registration authorities must be affixed on the dog’s collar at all times. Littering/defecation at public places is prohibited and owners must clean up after their dogs. Violators will be penalised as per the Pet Dog Bylaws 2010 and its amendments.

While authorities didn’t reveal more details about the incident, they said dog bites were rare occurrences, with one bite a year being reported from the campus. Authorities estimate that around 20% of houses at PU have pet dogs.

PU security chief Vikram Singh said the municipal corporation will carry out drives to ensure the pet bylaws were followed while the PU security staff will also keep a check.

Speaking about this move, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president AS Naura said, “While it is a good move that pet owners must take responsibility for their pets, authorities also need to issue circulars for stray dogs and even stray cattle that wander into the campus. They can also cause nuisance to people here.”