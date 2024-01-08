close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Keep pet dogs chained while out for walk: Panjab University to campus residents

Keep pet dogs chained while out for walk: Panjab University to campus residents

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 08, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The circular has been issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh, registrar YP Verma, asking pet owners to keep their dogs chained while taking them outside

Panjab University (PU) has issued a circular for dog owners on the campus, asking them to keep their pets under control after a dog bite incident was reported at the varsity last month.

As per officials, in the last week of December, a student was bitten by the pet dog of one of the residents of the Panjab University, Chandigarh, southern campus. (HT File photo)
As per officials, in the last week of December, a student was bitten by the pet dog of one of the residents of the Panjab University, Chandigarh, southern campus. (HT File photo)

The circular has been issued by PU registrar YP Verma, asking pet owners to keep their dogs chained while taking them outside. If the dog hurts any person, the owner will be liable to compensate the victim.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The metal token issued by the registration authorities must be affixed on the dog’s collar at all times. Littering/defecation at public places is prohibited and owners must clean up after their dogs. Violators will be penalised as per the Pet Dog Bylaws 2010 and its amendments.

As per officials, in the last week of December, a student was bitten by the pet dog of one of the residents of the PU southern campus.

While authorities didn’t reveal more details about the incident, they said dog bites were rare occurrences, with one bite a year being reported from the campus. Authorities estimate that around 20% of houses at PU have pet dogs.

PU security chief Vikram Singh said the municipal corporation will carry out drives to ensure the pet bylaws were followed while the PU security staff will also keep a check.

Speaking about this move, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president AS Naura said, “While it is a good move that pet owners must take responsibility for their pets, authorities also need to issue circulars for stray dogs and even stray cattle that wander into the campus. They can also cause nuisance to people here.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out