 Keep religion away from politics: Pilot to BJP - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Keep religion away from politics: Pilot to BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 23, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Flaying the saffron party for the Agniveer scheme, the Congress leader says it will be abolished once his party registers victory in the elections.

Accusing the BJP of playing with the emotions of the people, former Union minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said religion should be kept away from politics. Pilot was addressing a poll rally in Bhindi Saidan village of Rajasansi assembly segment while canvassing for Congress candidate from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (right) and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla during a rally in Bhindi Saidan village of Rajasansi in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot (right) and Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla during a rally in Bhindi Saidan village of Rajasansi in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“When the Congress speaks to the people, it talks about unemployment, inflation, industry, youth and women but and when it comes to the BJP, it talks about Hindus, Muslims, Christians, mangalsutra and Pakistan. The BJP is just playing with the emotions of the people,” he said.

He said the country belonged to every religion and was being run under the Constitution, not by someone’s likes and dislikes. “The BJP is seeking five more years for itself but retiring youth in just four years through schemes like Agniveer. If the Congress comes to power, a law will be made on minimum support price (MSP) and Agniveer schemes will be abolished,” he said.

According to Pilot, the BJP has waived off 16 lakh crore of industrialists but has given nothing to the poor. “But the Congress is taking a pledge to bring schemes for every section,” he said.

Showering praises on Aujla, he termed him a brave, hardworking, honest and farmer’s son of Amritsar who kept raising voice in Parliament for seven years without hesitation. “He has a clean image. Everyone looks at him with respect. He has brought glory to his area and has always been sharing people’s sorrow and happiness,” he said, adding that it would be a decisive election.

Uttarakhand leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Rajasansi MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sukh Sarkaria were also present in the rally.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Keep religion away from politics: Pilot to BJP
