Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Keeping a close watch on situation in Afghanistan: BSF DG
chandigarh news

Keeping a close watch on situation in Afghanistan: BSF DG

SS Deswal, who was in Jammu to flag off a ‘cyclothon’ to Gujarat as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, was replying to a reporter’s question on the fallout of the Taliban’s near-total takeover in Afghanistan on the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose)

BSF Director General (DG) SS Deswal on Monday said they are keeping a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan and are fully ready for all possible consequences.

He, however, described the developments in Afghanistan as that country’s internal matter.

Deswal, who was on a visit here to flag off the “freedom rally” of 100 cyclists of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Jammu to Gujarat as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, was replying to a reporter’s question on the fallout of the Taliban’s near-total takeover in Afghanistan on the Indo-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir.

“What is happening in the neighbouring country is its internal matter, but we are keeping a close watch on the situation,” he told reporters in the RS Pura sector.

“We are ready for all possible consequences,” he added.

Replying to another question on infiltration and the increased use of drones from across the border to ferry weapons, the BSF DG said as a responsible country, India is acting in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

“We have not violated the ceasefire,” he added.

Referring to the use of drones, Deswal said security forces have thwarted most of the attempts to airdrop and smuggle narcotics and weapons.

“The drone threat is a challenge and we are handling it. In the coming days, technologically, we will be dealing with the issue more efficiently. Systems are being put in place,” he said.

On cross-border infiltration, Deswal said these incidents have been taking place for long and the security forces have foiled such attempts in the past.

He said matters between the two sides are resolved peacefully at flag meetings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Horse does this to cheer up and comfort its ‘sad’ human. Watch adorable video

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP