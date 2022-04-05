Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Himachal’s Mandi on April 6

Buoyed over its poll victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started to draw up plans for Himachal Pradesh, as it shifts its focus to the poll-bound hill state where politics has largely remained bipolar except a few instances.

To being its poll campaign, the AAP has chosen Mandi, the home turf of incumbent chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, where party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann would attend a roadshow on April 6.

This would be party’s first major event in the run up to the Himachal Assembly polls and would also reflect the mood of the public in the hill state.

Himachal is set to go to the polls at the end of this year along with another BJP-ruled state Gujarat. AAP has also announced to contest to the Shimla municipal election, the schedule for which is expected very soon.

Last month the AAP had appointed an eight-member team to expand the organisation and to devise poll strategies in Himachal. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has been made the election in-charge and has already visited the state several times since the AAP victory. Durgesh Pathak has been appointed state in-charge with Ratnesh Gupta his deputy.

Jain, during his recent tour to Dharamshala, had said that they have chosen Mandi for roadshow for three reasons.

“Firstly, it is centrally located, secondly, it’s the epicentre of state politics and thirdly we like to take challenges and being CM Jai Ram Thakur’s home-turf, it is a challenge. We have defeated the sitting chief minister in Punjab and will repeat that feat in Himachal,” he claimed.

The AAP also claims to have been getting a great response and claimed to have added three lakh members in Himachal since the Punjab victory.

Meanwhile, the state party in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that preparation have been completed and the Mandi rally would be a grand success.

Pathak has appealed to the AAP workers of Himachal to reach the Mandi rally in maximum numbers. Pathak said that the way AAP has become a topic of discussion throughout the country.

“The kind of work that has been done in Delhi and Punjab, people of Himachal want similar change,” he said.

He said AAP was fast emerging as a major political force under the leadership of Kejriwal. Thousands of people are joining the party in Himachal too, he said.

People of Himachal Pradesh were fed up with the Congress and the BJP alternating power every five years and wanted a third alternative who can resolve their problems, said Pathak appealing to the people to turn up in large numbers at Mandi rally and mark the beginning of a new era in state’s politics.