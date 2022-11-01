Kejriwal cancels Adampur road show

: Aam Aadmi party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday cancelled his scheduled road show in Adampur constituency in view of the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat, said party functionaries.

AAP’s Haryana incharge Sushil Gupta said that Kejriwal’s road show in Adampur was cancelled in view of the Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy.

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer led the road show along with Sushil Gupta, senior party leader Ashok Tanwar and others, which started from Balsamand village and passed through various villages.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said corruption has been rampant in Haryana and people will uproot the BJP government from the state.