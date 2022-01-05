Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal Covid positive: Chandigarh health director asks AAP workers to go in self-isolation

To celebrate AAP’s performance in its first Chandigarh MC elections, party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took out a road show in Chandigarh December 30
During the AAP roadshow in Chandigarh on December 30, social distancing was given a complete miss and most participants were also not wearing masks. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 04:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, on Tuesday said since Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that he was Covid-19 positive, the Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters who recently attended rallies with him should isolate themselves and get tested if they have Covid-related symptoms.

To celebrate AAP’s performance in its first Chandigarh MC elections, party’s national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took out a road show from Sector 22 to Sector 23 on December 30.

He was accompanied by party’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann, party’s Punjab affairs co-in-charge and MLA Raghav Chadha, Chandigarh AAP president Prem Garg, co-incharge Pardeep Chhabra, former Union minister Harmohan Dhawan, party in-charge for MC elections Chandermukhi Sharma and the 14 newly elected councillors. The procession was joined by 5,000-odd party supporters.

While social distancing was given a complete miss during the procession, most participants were also not wearing masks.

