Arvind Kejriwal returns to Delhi after 10-day vipassana session in Hoshiarpur

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he has returned to the city after completing his 10-day vipassana meditation session in Hoshiarpur district. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann was in the city to receive Kejriwal and a chopper was kept ready at the Police Recruits Training Centre, Jahan Khelan, situated near the meditation centre, to carry both the CMs to Adampur airport from where Kejriwal was to fly back to Delhi. But the dense fog disrupted their schedule and both the CMs left via road around noon.

The AAP supremo faces a summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for questioning on January 3 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal arrived at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) located at Anandgarh, around 11 kilometres from Hoshiarpur, on December 20.

“Returned today after 10 days of Vipassana meditation. This sadhana gives immense peace. From today onwards, we will again start serving the public with new energy. Good luck to all,” he said in a post in Hindi on ‘X’.

Before he departed from the meditation centre, Kejriwal was honoured by Gautam Lal, trustee of the DDVC, who also presented him with a set of books. It was for the first time that the AAP national convener practised vipassana in Punjab. In the past, he visited Jaipur, Nagpur, Dharamkot and Bengaluru for this.

Vipassana is an ancient Indian meditation method. During the meditation retreat, Kejriwal had to adhere to the centre’s regulations, which include abstaining from the use of mobile phones, internet, television and newspapers. The stringent daily routine began at 4 am and concluded at 9:30 pm. The meals consist of simple food, with no meal permitted after midday, a spokesperson of the DDVC said.