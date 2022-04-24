Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Retaliating to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s jibe about taking a leaf from AAP’s book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time.

“Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP’s book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister’s recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.

“Kejriwal first time came to Mandi and went back without saying much. He has started speaking now. The people of Himachal are patient listeners, they don’t react much. It will be appropriate if he uses the decent language,” Jai Ram said in Shimla on the sidelines of a function organised to flag off police department vehicles,

“Himachal Pradesh has its own culture. From that point of view, I will not say much on that but will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time to the point he is trying to emphasise,” he said.

The chief minister reacted strongly to the former Pradesh Congress Committee president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s jibe describing him as a “remote-controlled chief minister”.

“It’s my advice to him he should first see the condition of the party then make a statement. In the election year, such statements keep on coming. The condition of Congress is skeletal,” Jai Ram said.

Sukhu in a press conference on Friday said Jai Ram Thakur was making decisions in the state at the “behest of leaders in Delhi”.

Jai Ram Thakur flagged off 29 vehicles of the state police department from Oak Over, Shimla, on Saturday. He also launched 40 laser speed meter cameras, 124 body-worn cameras and 129 light batons.

Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu said the laser speed meter cameras would provide better traffic management and reduce accidents. The body-worn cameras would bring transparency and efficiency to the working of police personnel posted in traffic management. Light batons will facilitate drivers to understand the signals at night.

