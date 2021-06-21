Kejriwal to visit Amritsar today amid speculations of Kunwar Vijay joining AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Amritsar on Monday amid speculations of former Punjab-cadre inspector general of police (IG) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh joining the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Kejriwal shared the information about his visit on Twitter. “Punjab wants change. The Aam Aadmi Party is the only hope. See you at Amritsar tomorrow,” he tweeted in Punjabi.

Though he or his party did not disclose the purpose of his visit, he is likely to induct Kunwar Vijay into the party fold in the holy city, sources said.

Kejriwal had earlier visited the state in March this year to address a maha kisan panchayat in Moga.

When contacted, Kunwar Vijay, who led the special investigation team (SIT) probing the high-profile post-sacrilege police firing cases, did not confirm the development. He, however, hinted at “starting a new kind of politics”. “Whenever I have such plan, I will inform you,” he said.

He also refused to comment on Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar.

“Joining a party and its timing are my personal choices. After all, I am a citizen with the right to enter politics. You will see what kind of politics we will do. Our kind of politics is mentioned in our holy scriptures”

The party in a statement said Kejriwal will address a press conference in presence of state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and others “on an important issue” at Circuit House in the city. Then he will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple, it read.

Tie-up buzz as Dhindsa, Brahmpura to visit Golden Temple

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD-Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and patron Ranjit Singh Brahmpura will visit the Golden Temple at the same time when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance at the shrine, creating a buzz in political circles about a possible tie-up between the two parties ahead of the 2021 Punjab assembly elections.

“Dhindsa and Brahmpura along with the entire SAD (Sanyukt) leadership will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple at 2:30pm on Monday. They will offer prayer for the party and the people,” said Brahmpura’s media adviser Raminder Singh.