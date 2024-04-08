Kejriwal’s arrest: Democracy, freedom that Bhagat Singh fought for in danger: Mann

Jalandhar : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that democracy and freedom that Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for are in danger. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that democracy and freedom that Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for are in danger.

Mann, along with several ministers and AAP legislators gathered at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, for a day-long fast to protest Kejriwal’s arrest after the AAP gave the call for a nationwide collective fast.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Delhi chief minister was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He had been sent to judicial custody till April 15.

Addressing the gathering, Mann alleged that the BJP was rattled by the expansion of the AAP, which became a national party in 10 years. “We formed governments in two states. We have MLAs in Gujarat and Goa and a mayor in Chandigarh. We have 10 Rajya Sabha members. So the BJP got scared as no party expanded so quickly,” said Mann.

“Because of this, they got leaders who speak against them raided and put them behind bars to suppress their voices,” the CM said.

“It was Kejriwal’s voice which was spreading across the country. He speaks the truth and we are his soldiers,” said Mann, adding that the BJP thought to suppress Kejriwal’s voice by arresting him.

“But how will you imprison his thinking? They (BJP) are scared now,” said Mann.

“Kejriwal’s arrest is well thought plan of the BJP so as to muzzle voices of key opposition leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections,” the CM said.

“We are going through the tough times as the democracy is in danger due to autocratic working of the Modi government. The great martyrs had laid down their lives to free India from the shackles of Britishers not to see that India would once be dictated by the likes like Modi,” he said.

Not only the democracy, even the sacrifice of the martyrs is in danger,” Mann said

“People have already made up their mind that they will vote against this dictatorship. What have they done till now apart from buying MLAs and MPs? If they are so confident about getting more than 400 seats, then why are they poaching ministers and MLAs of other parties,” he said.

Present at the venue were Punjab ministers Harpal Cheema, Harbhajan Singh, Baljit Kaur, Bram Shanker Jimpa, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Anmol Gagan Mann, Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP candidate from Anandpur Sahib seat Malvinder Singh Kang, and party candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Gurpreet Singh GP among others.

Several AAP volunteers were seen carrying a picture of Kejriwal showing behind bars.

Dhaliwal leads hunger strike in Amritsar

AMRITSAR: Led by Punjab cabinet minister and AAP candidate from the Amritsar for Lok Sabha elections Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, party leaders and workers held a day-long fast at Bhandari Bridge to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and condemned its actions against the opposition parties.

Jakhar slams Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar slammed Mann, saying people will not forgive him for the “drama” at the most sacred land of Khatkar Kalan.

“By placing the picture of your leader who is involved in a liquor scandal at the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, you have hurt the feelings of every Punjabi,” said Jakhar in a post on X.