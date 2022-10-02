Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kerala man’s walking Hajj journey: Punjab Shahi Imam lambast Pak govt for denying visa

Kerala man’s walking Hajj journey: Punjab Shahi Imam lambast Pak govt for denying visa

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 08:56 PM IST

Shahi Imam, Punjab Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani, Ludhianvi lambasted the Pakistan saying now when Chittur has nearly completed 3000km, Pakistan government has refused visa

He said once the pilgrim reached Attari border, Pakistan embassy refused to extend visa citing security reasons. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Muslim community has taken a strong reservation against Pakistan government for denying visa to a man, who is on a pilgrimage from Kerala to Mecca in Saudi Arabia on foot to perform Hajj.

Shahi Imam, Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani, Ludhianvi while addressing a press conference, lambasted the Pakistan government for keeping the pilgrim Shihab Chittur of Kerala in dark.

He said once the pilgrim reached Attari border, Pakistan embassy refused to extend visa citing security reasons.

Shihab, a native of Kanjipura Chittur, in on a 280-days long journey from Malappuram to Mecca for Hajj. Shihab’s plan is to reach Mecca after crossing six countries in eight months. Ludhianvi said, “First the Pakistani embassy assured Shihab Chittur to continue the journey and told him he would reach the Indo-Pak border, he would be given a visa. The Embassy gave the logic that the visa would expire if given in advance. So the visa would be issued as soon as Shihab Chittur would arrive at the border.” The Shahi Imam said now when Shihab Chittur has nearly reached the border completing 3000km, the Pakistan government has flatly refused to issue the visa.

