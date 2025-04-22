Menu Explore
Key accused in Malout double murder case surrenders in court

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Apr 22, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Police sources said the court sent Rana for a one-day police remand for questioning and recovery of the weapon used for allegedly killing Vinay Pratap Singh Brar and his son Surya Pratap Singh Brar.

The prime accused in the Malout double murder case, Davinder Singh, alias Rana, surrendered before a court in Muktsar district on Monday.

The prime accused in the Malout double murder case, Davinder Singh, alias Rana, surrendered before a court in Muktsar district on Monday. (Representational image)
The father-son duo was shot dead at Abul Khurana village in Muktsar on April 19 over the ownership dispute of 20-acre farmland.

Following a complaint filed by Vinay’s daughter Sazia Brar on Sunday, the police had booked Rana, former Congress president of Muktsar unit Nachhatarpal Singh, his son Ravinder Singh and another unidentified person for killing the two.

Police sources said Nachhatarpal, father-in-law of Congress parliamentarian from Gurdaspur and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa, and Ravinder were evading arrest in the crime.

A five-member special investigation team (SIT) is working to nab the culprits named in the crime.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Key accused in Malout double murder case surrenders in court
