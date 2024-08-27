 Khadoor Sahib MP’s father seeks removal of Sukhbir as SAD chief - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Khadoor Sahib MP’s father seeks removal of Sukhbir as SAD chief

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 28, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Tarsem Singh and his supporters have also demanded that the Fakhar-e-Qaum award bestowed upon former CM late Parkash Singh Badal be revoked.

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh along with supporters on Tuesday approached Akal Takht with a memorandum against the Badal family demanding Sukhbir Singh Badal’s removal as president of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Additionally, they also demanded that the Fakhar-e-Qaum award bestowed upon former CM late Parkash Singh Badal be revoked.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) presidentSukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) presidentSukhbir Singh Badal (HT File)

Their memorandum comes in the wake of the meeting of Sikh clergy being held on August 30 to decide on the apology tendered by the SAD president for past mistakes committed during the 10-year (2007-2017) SAD-BJP regime in the state.

In the memo, Singh listed alleged “anti-Sikh” moves of Parkash Singh Badal and his son. “We urge Akal Takht Sahib jathedar to take decision as per Sikh sentiments. Keeping in view of the role of the Badal family, Sukhbir should be sacked as party chief,” Tarsem said, while interacting with mediapersons.

