Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira accuses AAP govt of unleashing ‘vendetta politics’

Two days after securing bail, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira lashed out at the Punjab government and alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had unleashed a ‘political vendetta’ against him as he was raking up public issues. Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira along with PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT)

Flanked by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) head Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Khaira alleged that CM Bhagwant Mann was personally pursuing cases against him and has even directed the government to approach the Supreme Court for cancellation of bail.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on January 4 granted bail to the Congress MLA from Bholath in a 2015 drugs case. However, the reprieve was short-lived as he was arrested by the Kapurthala police in another case for threatening and intimidating witness in the same case.

A Kapurthala court on January 15 granted bail to Khaira paving the way for the three-time MLA to walk out of the Nabha jail four months after he was arrested in a 2015 drugs case on September 29 last year.

“Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is nurturing a personal grudge against me as I have questioned him over the failure of his government. The government has made a fake case against me. If Maan had once asked me to speak less against the government, I might have thought about it, but I cannot be silenced by intimidation,” Khaira said.

Warring and Bajwa said that the Congress party stands by the Khaira. “Neither CM Mann nor the AAP government can suppress the truth and the voice of opposition by such bullying. We will fearlessly raise our voice on the problems being faced by the public and against the excesses of the state government”, Warring said.

Khaira said that he was vocal against Congress and Akali Dal governments in the past, but neither former CMs Capt Amarinder Singh nor Parkash Singh Badal had harboured a grudge against him.