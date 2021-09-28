Khamenger glacier: Day after 2 deaths, 14 members of climbing expedition found safe

Rescuers have found fourteen members of a climbing expedition, stranded at Khamenger glacier in Pin valley of Lahaul-Spiti district, safe at Dhar Chanko on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Neeraj Kumar said the climbers descended the perilous glacier on their own. Two members of the expedition had died at the glacier.

A team from Areat Mountaineering Club, Kolkata, was on a trekking expedition to the glacier, which is the main source of Rongtong River. They had left from Batal to Kaza via Khamenger glacier, but got stuck due to heavy snowfall.

The glacier is 5,884 metres above the sea level. One of the trekkers, Abhijit Banik, and one porter had reached Kaza on Monday morning and informed the authorities about the casualties.

The entire group comprises 18 members, including 10 porters and one sherpa.

Kumar said that a 32-member rescue team, comprising 16 ITBP jawans including a doctor, six Dogra scouts and 10 porters, was dispatched from the base camp at Kah village to the glacier early morning.

“They found 14 members of the expedition safe at Dhar Chanko. Rescuers are bringing them to Kah base camp and are expected to reach by late evening. They will be brought to Kaza community health centre for medical checkup,” he said.

Half of the team will start an operation to retrieve the bodies of the two dead climbers on Wednesday. He said that the rescue team is equipped with GPS system and have adequate supplies with them.