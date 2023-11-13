Khanna: 1 dead, 5 hurt as dense fog causes 12-vehicle pile-up on NH

A man died while five others were injured as dense fog led to a pile-up of at least 12 vehicles on the national highway near Khanna on Monday morning.

Police removing the damaged vehicles from the road to restore flow of traffic near Samrala. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, it started with a car ramming into a stationary truck on the highway. Five occupants of this car suffered minor injuries. Other drivers on this route failed to notice the crash and rammed into the vehicles, leading to a massive 12-vehicle pile-up involving cars and trucks. A Sirhind resident, who was in one of the cars, died.

Another pile-up, involving three vehicles, was reported near Samrala. It caused a major traffic jam on the national highway. Police removed the damaged vehicles and restored the flow of traffic on the stretch.

Following the incident, chief minister Bhagwant Mann took to social media site ‘X’ to appeal to commuters to drive carefully during fog.

