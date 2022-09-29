Khanna man held for raping 2 minor daughters

In a shocking case, Khanna police have arrested a man for raping his two minor daughters.

According to police, the accused, who lives at a rented accommodation on Factory Road in Khanna’s Phase 2, has raped his 15- year-old daughter multiple times in the last two months. During investigation, it was found that he has also sexually exploited his younger daughter, aged 10.

The incident came to light after a woman living in the accused’s neighbourhood saw him sexually assaulting his elder daughter. She then spoke to the victim, who confided in her, following which she lodged a complaint with police.

“The accused’s wife was arrested by police two months ago in a theft case of is presently lodged in jail. He also has a 6-year-old son,” she said.

“On September 4, while walking on my terrace, I saw him raping his elder daughter, even as she was crying in pain and resisting. The girl was terrified and told me that her father has raped her multiple times. In the meantime, the younger daughter also came forward and revealed that he had also raped her,” said the complainant.

Inspector Rajparminder Kaur said a case has been registered against the suspect under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4 and 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Khanna City-2 police station.