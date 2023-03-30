Khanna police bring Amritpal’s aides on production warrant in Punjab

Ludhiana In this video grab from a recently surfaced video, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. in a video message slammed the Punjab police for arresting Sikh youths during a crackdown against him. (PTI)

The Khanna police brought two accomplices of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh on production warrant on Wednesday. The accused were lodged in different jails of Punjab after being arrested in the Ajnala violence case.

The accused have been identified as Harminder Singh of Rajatal village in Amritsar and Gurbhej Singh of Gondara village in Bajakhana.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Amneet Kondal said the Harminder and Gurbhej were seen in videos found in the mobile phone of Tejinder Singh Gill, aka Gorkha Baba, a gunman of Amritpal. The accused were in direct contact with the pro-Khalistan leader.

After a court ordered them to be sent in judicial remand, the Khanna police took them on a production warrant.

Earlier, the Faridkot district administration had cancelled the arms licence of Gurbhej Singh. He had a .32 bore pistol and a .315 bore rifle.

Tejinder Singh Gill was arrested by Khanna police on March 23. The police had recovered videos from his phone in which he was seen holding a gun, hitting the target and wearing bulletproof jackets.

Two accused were arrested for harbouring Gill. A case under Sections 188, 336 and 212 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Malaud police station in Khanna.