Khanna police question gangster Goru Bachha in Arms Act case

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Khanna police had arrested five men with an illegal pistol and sharp weapons, who said they had got them through gangster Goru Bachha

Gangster Goru Bachha in Khanna police custody on Thursday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Khanna police on Thursday brought gangster Gourav Sharma alias Goru Bachha on production warrant from Rupnagar Jail and questioned him in a case lodged under Arms Act.

Bachha is a close aide of gangsters Lawrance Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and is already facing trial for heinous crimes including murder, extortion, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons in cases lodged in Ludhiana as well as other districts.

The cases

On September 12, Khanna police had arrested five men including Bikramjit Singh alias Bikkar of Mandiala village, Amritsar; Lovepreet Singh of East Mohan Nagar. Amritsar; Gurulal Singh of Lopoke, Amritsar; Jatinder Sharma of Majri village, Khanna, and Lovetar Singh of Peerkhana Road, Khanna, with an illegal pistol and sharp weapons. During interrogation, they told police that they had procured weapons through Goru Bachha.

Bachha had been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in 2018 and was sent to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in 2020 in an attempt to murder case.

Links to police officials come to fore

Goru Bachha reportedly named two assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officers and three SHOs from Ludhiana, who are hand in gloves with him and provide him with all possible help for hefty amounts of money.

His connections to Student Organisation of India (SOI) leaders had surfaced in the past as Jeevan Sekha, district president of SOI, was booked and arrested for helping out and giving shelter to Bachha.

