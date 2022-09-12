Khap mahapanchayat demands CBI inquiry into Phogat’s death
The ‘sarv jatiya mahapanchayat’ formed a 15-member committee, including five members of Sonali Phogat’s family, to decide the further course of action if the Goa government fails to order a CBI probe into the case by September 23
: Various khaps from Haryana held a mahapanchayat in Hisar on Sunday, demanding a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) into BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat’s death.
The ‘sarv jatiya mahapanchayat’ formed a 15-member committee, including five members of Phogat’s family, to decide the further course of action if the Goa government fails to order a CBI probe into the case by September 23.
Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said the khap representatives have asked the Haryana government to hold talks with the Goa government to initiate a CBI investigation into Phogat’s death.
“We are fighting to get justice. We are unhappy with the functioning of the government as it failed to give us justice. If the CBI probe was ordered, we would not have held this mahapanchayat,” he added.
Phogat’s daughter Yashodhra told the gathering that she wants everyone’s cooperation in the fight to get justice for her mother.
On khap representatives’ request, the Hisar police provided two women cops for Yashodhra’s security.
BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat was declared dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. The Goa police had said that Phogat was “forcibly drugged by her two associates” - who have been arrested on murder charges. ENDS
Minister Aman Arora reviews development projects in Mohali, New Chandigarh
In order to make Mohali and New Chandigarh model cities by ensuring ultra-modern amenities, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday reviewed the progress of various projects and development work being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on-site to assess the development at the ground level. Arora also reviewed the construction of the PR-7 road to New Chandigarh and the construction of other master plan roads.
Sukha Kahlon murder case: 7 gangsters hired to eliminate key witness land in police net
Seven gangsters, who had allegedly been hired by a US-based NRI to eliminate a key witness in the Sukhbir Singh Kahlwan (alias Sukha Kahlon) murder case, were arrested in SBS Nagar on Sunday. The arrested accused are Rohit Kumar and Om Bahadur of SBS Nagar, Ranjodh Singh, Rajinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sashi Kumar of Ferozepur district and Rupesh Kumar of Fazilka district.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann approves draft industrial policy
For sustainable industrial and business ecosystem in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann approved the draft industrial and business development policy on Saturday. CII Punjab gives thumbs to policy, suggests changes The Confederation of Indian Industry, Punjab, chairman Amit Thapar on Sunday gave thumbs up to the draft 'Punjab Industrial and Business Development Policy-2022' and said it is much better than the present policy.
Chandigarh MC councillors visit waste plants in Ujjain
Out on a tour of Indore and Nagpur to study their advancements in solid waste management, the group of 21 Chandigarh councillors made a stop in Ujjain on Sunday. Led by mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, the councillors, including nine each from AAP and BJP, two from Congress and one from SAD, visited Pushpkunj Floral Waste Plant and Bio-methanation Plant. Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal briefed the councillors about the best waste management practices at Ujjain.
Lift ban on export of broken rice: Sukhbir Badal to Centre
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday asked the Union government to review the ban on export of broken rice and remove 20% export duty on non-basmati rice. Badal said farmers had earlier been denied benefits of the global increase in wheat prices, due to the Centre ban on wheat exports in May.
