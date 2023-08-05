Haryana: Khaps, farmers’ unions call all-religion conference today

To foster peace and brotherhood in the state which is caught in the midst of communal tensions, various khaps and social outfits of Haryana have called a ‘sarva dharma sammelan’ (all-religious conference) in Jind on Saturday. Workers remove the debris and stone from the road near the bus stand in Gurugram after communal violence in Nuh. (HT File)

According to khap leaders, a delegation of khap heads, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha leaders and members from various civil societies will visit Nuh district and

urge people to maintain peace and harmony.

Anil Godara, head of Rajthal village in Hisar, said, “There is a conspiracy to divide people on communal lines, to garner votes.”

“The communal incident can’t take place without the patronage of government. Why has the government not arrested cow vigilante Monu Manesar for issuing derogatory statements and videos. We will reach out to villages and urge people to maintain peace,” he added.

Azad Palwa, a Jind-based farmer unionist, said people from all religions will take part in the ‘sarva dharma sammelan’ on Saturday and send out a message of unity.

“Our delegation of peace committee has decided to visit the affected area soon,” he added.

