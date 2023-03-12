Khaps to take a call if Sandeep Singh not removed from cabinet by April 10

Various khaps and farm unions on Sunday attended a mahapanchayat called by Duhan and Satrol Khaps in Jind and announced to take a final decision if printing and stationary minister Sandeep Singh is not removed from the cabinet by April 10. Various khaps and farm unions on Sunday attended a mahapanchayat called by Duhan and Satrol Khaps in Jind and announced to take a final decision if printing and stationary minister Sandeep Singh is not removed from the cabinet by April 10. (HT File Photo)

The representatives of nearly a dozen khaps, various farm leaders, women activists and representatives of the Haryana Sarpanch Association attended the mahapanchayat and slammed chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for not taking any action against Sandeep Singh, who was booked in a sexual harassment case.

Sonia Duhan, a student activist, who had protested against Sandeep Singh on the occasion of Republic Day in his constituency Pehowa, said the khaps of Haryana and other states will hold a bigger mahapanchayat if Singh was not sacked from the cabinet, besides his arrest.

“The Haryana Sarpanch Association has also decided to extend support to the junior woman coach, who has shown courage by registering a complaint against the minister. We have reposed faith in khaps to take the next call against the minister,” she added.

Kandela Khap president Om Parkash Kandela said the khaps will visit the villages and seek support from people for the junior woman coach and take a big decision against the Haryana government if Singh was not sacked from the Khattar cabinet.