Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
Kharar graphic designer’s murder: Second accused lands in net

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 24, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Both the accused were residing together in a rented accommodation in Maloya, said Kharar police; a manhunt is on for the rest of the three absconding accused, including a woman named Sonia

Kharar police on Tuesday arrested the second accused in the brutal murder of a 35-year-old graphic designer near Nijjer Chowk in Kharar on April 19.

The accused was identified as Dheeraj, a resident of Maloya, Chandigarh. Earlier on Sunday, police had arrested the primary accused, Dheeraj Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh.

Both were residing together in a rented accommodation in Maloya, said police. A manhunt is on for the rest of the three absconding accused, including a woman named Sonia.

The victim, Tajinder Sharma, alias Teji, had called the accused near Nijjer Chowk to resolve a monetary issue.

As the two parties were talking, the matter escalated and Sonia grabbed Tajinder by the collar, while co-accused Parteek proceeded to punch and kick Tajinder in the abdomen, before taking out a sharp-edged weapon and stabbing him in the abdomen. When Teji’s friend Gagangdeep who accompanied him at the spot, raised the alarm, the accused fled the scene.

He then rushed a profusely bleeding Tajinder to a private hospital in Phase 4, Mohali, where he succumbed to his injuries. A case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kharar City police station.

