Kharar man held for cultivating opium at home

Kharar police on Tuesday arrested a local resident for illegally cultivating opium at his house. Kharar police booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (HT File Photo)

The accused, identified as Kulwinder Singh of Madan Heri village in Kharar, had planted 92 opium plants, weighing 5.5 kg, as per police.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Prima facie, he was cultivating these plants for self-consumption. But we will investigate if he was involved in any commercial activities. We have seized all plants. He had planted opium at home previously as well,” deputy superintendent of police Karan Sandhu said.

Police booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Jharkhand native caught with 3 kg opium

Mohali Zirakpur police arrested a Jharkhand resident after recovering 3 kg opium from his possession on Tuesday.

According to police, accused Nilesh Kumar, 25, was stopped for checking at a check post near Shatabgarh. On frisking him, police recovered 3 kg opium from his bag.

Police said the accused was headed to Chandigarh to deliver the contraband. Earlier, he travelled from Jharkhand till Ambala in a train and then took a bus to reach Zirakpur.

“We will interrogate him to ascertain the source and destination of the seized contraband,” an investigator said.

The accused was booked under the NDPS Act at the Zirakpur police station.