Kharar: Robbery at gunpoint in Sunny Enclave

The robbery took place while owner and helped were present at the store in Sunny Enclave, Kharar; trio flee with ₹30,000 in cash, grocery items worth around of ₹10,000, and owner’s gold chain
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Three men wielding pistols committed robbery at a departmental store at Sunny Enclave in Kharar on Tuesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three masked men wielding pistols robbed a departmental store at Sunny Enclave in Kharar on Tuesday night.

Investigating officer Kulwinder Singh said the robbers struck at the store, named Bhanka Bihari, in Sector 124 when the owner, Pardeep Singla, was present there along with a helper around 9pm.

The robbers entered the store one after the other, and took away 30,000 in cash, grocery items worth around of 10,000, and the owner’s gold chain at gunpoint.

According to the complainant, the trio filled grocery items of their choice in two carry bags before fleeing with the loot on a Bajaj Pulsar bike.

Even as the store and a neighbouring chemist shop have CCTV cameras, the footage was found to be grainy due to darkness, said police.

A case has been registered under Sections 392 (robbery), 448 (house-trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under the Arms Act at the Kharar Sadar police station.

