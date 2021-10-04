Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharar woman assaulted by boyfriend for refusing to sleep with his brother, friend
chandigarh news

Kharar woman assaulted by boyfriend for refusing to sleep with his brother, friend

Published on Oct 04, 2021 02:35 AM IST
The accused was booked after the Mohali police recorded the victim’s statement at the hospital. (HT)
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

A 39-year-old woman was brutally thrashed by her 27-year-old boyfriend after she refused to sleep with his brother and friend at a hotel in Nayagaon on Saturday night.

The accused, who lives in Nayagaon and is jobless, was arrested on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Sunny Enclave in Kharar, works for a private firm in Gurugram.

In her complaint, she stated that she and her boyfriend went to a hotel in Nayagaon on Saturday evening.

There, she alleged, her boyfriend, who was in an inebriated condition, forced her to sleep with his brother and friend, who were waiting outside their room.

“When she refused, he beat her up and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. After she fainted, he dumped her outside the hotel and fled, but was nabbed on Sunday,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Nayagaon.

The victim was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, after she was discovered in an injured state on Sunday morning.

RELATED STORIES

She was later shifted to a private hospital in Mohali. Her statement was recorded and the accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to three-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Runaway pit bull terrorises Kharar residents, bites 12

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishap in Chandigarh

Chandigarh likely to see below average rain till December: IMD

Mohali records zero Covid case for the first time ever
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP