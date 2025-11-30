Kharar woman dies after speeding SUV hits scooter in Chandigarh’s Sector 10

A 22-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at PGIMER, Chandigarh, days after a speeding SUV car rammed into her scooter near the Sector 10 petrol pump. The deceased, Archana, worked at a private immigration firm in Chandigarh. (HT)

The deceased, Archana, who worked at a private immigration firm in Chandigarh, was riding pillion with her colleague and friend Deepika, 24, who also sustained injuries in the November 24 crash.

Police identified the SUV driver as Veer Partap Singh Randhawa, 18, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, who remained present at the spot after the crash.

Both vehicles were seized, and the accused was medically examined.

According to police, the two women were returning home after work around 6.50 pm on November 24. As they entered Sector 10 from the Sector 9/10 dividing road and turned towards the petrol pump, a green Mahindra Scorpio-N, allegedly speeding from the Sector 10 market chowk, hit their Honda Activa with force, tossing both onto the road.

A PCR team responded to the scene after being alerted and rushed the injured women to GMSH, Sector 16, from where they were referred to PGIMER due to critical injuries.

Archana remained on life support, but died during treatment, hospital sources confirmed.

Deepika, declared fit for a statement, demanded strict action against the SUV driver, alleging that the car was being driven rashly and at high speed.

Based on Deepika’s statement, a case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sector 3 police station against the teenager.

Police said further sections may be added following Archana’s death and post-mortem report.