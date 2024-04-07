Kharar woman stabbed to death by male friend

A 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old female friend to death after entering her house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in the wee hours of Saturday. The distraught relatives of the victim at her house in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, on Saturday. The victim leaves behind her mother and two brothers. (HT Photo)

While fleeing, the accused — around three hours later — ended up suffering critical injuries in an accident near Shahabad, Haryana, having travelled nearly 80 km from the victim’s house.

Identified as Anas Qureshi, a native of Uttar Pradesh, the accused remains critical at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. Qureshi lives in a rented accommodation in Sector 38, Chandigarh, and runs an eatery in the said sector market.

Police said the deceased worked with a multi-national company and lived with her family, including her mother, and an elder and younger brother. The family had shifted to Sunny Enclave six months back.

According to police, the woman, along with her family, had gone to a relative’s house to attend a jagran (Hindu religious gathering) on Friday night. While her family members stayed back at the gathering, she returned home by herself around 3 am.

Within five minutes, the accused also entered her house, following which, police said, they had an argument.

As the fight escalated, Anas stabbed her on the right side of her neck with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her in a blood pool.

A CCTV camera captured Anas coming out of the victim’s house around 4.30 am and fleeing in her Maruti Suzuki Celerio car.

Around 7 am, driving rashly, he collided into another car near Shahbad, Haryana, suffering multiple injuries on the head, back, legs and arms.

Onlookers informed the police, following which the accused was rushed to a local hospital, but doctors referred him to GMCH, Chandigarh, citing his critical condition.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder. The incident came to fore after the victim didn’t answer repeated calls of her maternal uncle, following which he went home to check on her, only to find her lying in a blood pool. The inconsolable family then informed the police around 9.30 am, following which a forensic team was also rushed to the spot to collect crucial evidence,” an investigator said.

Meanwhile, Karan Sandhu, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar, said the exact reason behind the murder would be ascertained after the statement of the accused, who was still under treatment.

“He will be taken into custody once he gets discharged from the hospital, following which we will seek his remand to know the exact reason behind the murder. There was no sign of forcible entry or struggle. The murder weapon also remains untraced,” the DSP said, adding that it was a matter of a probe, how the victim and the accused knew each other.

The body was moved to the Kharar civil hospital for autopsy that will also confirm if the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed. Meanwhile, Kharar police have booked the accused, who is yet to be formally arrested, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).