Kharga Corps cycle rally flagged off in Ambala Cantt

A cycle expedition was organised by the Deep Striker Division to commemorate the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Kharga Corps, which was raised in October 1971. The expedition, flagged off by General Officer Commanding Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani on Sunday, will culminate at National War Memorial, New Delhi, on October 6. Total 25 cyclists will cover a total distance of 702 km crossing Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

Tricity schools to participate in international quiz

Chandigarh Jointly hosted by Ideas That Matter, Shoolini University’s outreach team, and Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts (FMSLA), Q?riosity 2021 was launched on Sunday virtually. From the tricity, schools that will participate include Mount Carmel School, Carmel Convent School, Delhi Public School, Shivalik Public School, Gurukul Global School, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate Public School, Learning Paths School, Hans Raj School and Bhavan Vidyalaya.

Ojaswini shines in IGU event

Chandigarh Mohali Golf Range trainee Ojaswini Saraswat added another feather to her cap by winning the Indian Golf Union (IGU) feeder tour sub juniors’ girls E category, which concluded at the FRIMA Golf Course in Dehradun on Sunday. Eight-year-old Ojaswini had scores of 36 and 34 for a total of 2 under par 70 in the 2 day tournament where the par score for 9 holes was 36. She had 4 birdies and one eagle in the two rounds and won by a staggering 12 strokes from her nearest competitor.

Sanitation workers felicitated

Chandigarh Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday felicitated safai mitras and frontline workers at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18 on the closing day of “Safai Mitra Amrit Samman Samaroh” organised by the municipal corporation.

Punjab U-19 lads log win over Kerala

Chandigarh Punjab recorded a fine nine-wicket win over Kerala in their Elite Group D match during the Vinoo Mankad U-19 Trophy in Hyderabad on Sunday. Batting first, Kerala team were bundled out for 120 runs in 42.5 overs. Rohan Nair scored 25 runs off 58 balls and Omar Abubacker made 25 runs off 29 balls. Punjab completed the target of 121 in just 34.1 overs losing only one wicket.

PU webinar on Gandhi Jayanti

Chandigarh Panjab University’s Centre for Systems Biology and Bioinformatics and girls’ hostel number 4 organised a webinar to mark the 152th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Satya Pal Jain, additional solicitor general of India and former MP from Chandigarh, in his inaugural address advised participants to inculcate in themselves high moral values of non-violence, truthfulness, simple living and high thinking.