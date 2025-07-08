Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kharif maize struggles to gain ground in Ludhiana

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Kharif maize is considered an environmentally viable substitute for paddy, requiring just 200 litres of water to produce a kilogram of maize—compared to paddy’s massive 3,000-litre requirement per kilogram of rice

The Punjab government’s much-publicised push for kharif maize—touted as a sustainable alternative to water-guzzling paddy—has found few takers in the district. According to the agriculture department, kharif maize has been sown on just 320 hectares this season, in stark contrast to the 16,000 hectares under the summer maize cultivation.

A National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee had raised concerns in June 2022 about the state’s groundwater crisis. (HT Photo)
A National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee had raised concerns in June 2022 about the state’s groundwater crisis. (HT Photo)

“So far this kharif season, only 320 hectares in the district have been cultivated with maize. Summer maize, on the other hand, has covered 16,000 hectares,” said chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh.

Kharif maize is considered an environmentally viable substitute for paddy, requiring just 200 litres of water to produce a kilogram of maize—compared to paddy’s massive 3,000-litre requirement per kilogram of rice. Yet, despite government efforts, kharif maize continues to be overlooked, while summer maize, which is equally water-intensive, remains widely adopted by farmers.

“Summer maize requires 15 to 20 irrigation cycles—almost as much water as paddy,” said Surinder Kaur Sandhu, principal maize breeder and head of the maize research group at Punjab Agricultural University. This excessive usage further exacerbates the state’s already critical groundwater depletion.

A National Green Tribunal (NGT) monitoring committee had raised concerns in June 2022 about the state’s groundwater crisis, citing a report that warned the state had reserves for only 17 more years. Since then, the state government has pitched maize as a key alternative to paddy during the kharif season.

However, a senior agriculture official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the shift hasn’t materialised due to financial disincentives. He argued that the summer maize was grown more for silage than for grain, fetching farmers around 40,000 to 45,000 from an acre during the time their fields lay unused.

“Kharif maize doesn’t match paddy in returns,” the official said. “A farmer can earn up to 65,000 per acre from paddy, while maize brings in only 40,000 to 45,000.”

While the kharif maize brings low dividends, summer maize brings in additional income in between the rabi and kharif crops, he emphasised.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharif maize struggles to gain ground in Ludhiana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On