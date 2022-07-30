Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy.

In a statement, the CM said the milling policy, which was passed by the state cabinet on Thursday, has recognised that recycling of PDS rice from other states is a serious problem and has introduced strict measures to curb this malpractice. He said for the first time ever, the procurement portal has been integrated with the billing portal of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which will enable the procurement agencies to monitor the consumption of electricity units in a particular mill and compare it with the quantity of rice claimed to have been milled by the rice sheller.

Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.

The CM further said that the department has introduced vehicle tracking system for all trucks ferrying paddy from the mandi to the mill.