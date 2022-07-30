Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM

Kharif milling policy to bring transparency: CM

chandigarh news
Published on Jul 30, 2022 01:15 AM IST
In a statement, the CM said the milling policy, which was passed by the state cabinet on Thursday, has recognised that recycling of PDS rice from other states is a serious problem and has introduced strict measures to curb this malpractice
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy.
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said in a path breaking initiative, the state government has introduced the “Kharif Milling Policy 2022-23” with an aim to bring transparency and equity in the milling operations of paddy.

In a statement, the CM said the milling policy, which was passed by the state cabinet on Thursday, has recognised that recycling of PDS rice from other states is a serious problem and has introduced strict measures to curb this malpractice. He said for the first time ever, the procurement portal has been integrated with the billing portal of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), which will enable the procurement agencies to monitor the consumption of electricity units in a particular mill and compare it with the quantity of rice claimed to have been milled by the rice sheller.

Any discrepancy will automatically point to an attempt by the miller to deliver cheap rice purchased from the open market /PDS and will result in blacklisting of the mill, added the CM.

RELATED STORIES

The CM further said that the department has introduced vehicle tracking system for all trucks ferrying paddy from the mandi to the mill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP