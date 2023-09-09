Khasa distillery officials’ role under scanner, says Punjab excise minister

A day after Punjab Police and the state excise department launched an investigation to probe the pilferage of high-end whisky from one of the biggest and oldest distilleries in Amritsar, state excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday said the “role of the distillery officials are under scanner”.

The material seized from the three accused involved in pilferage of scotch from Khasa distillery.

“All aspects of this illegal operation, from its inception to distribution, are being thoroughly scrutinised, and those involved will face the law. Illegal liquor production poses a significant threat to public safety and results in substantial revenue losses for the government,” said the excise and taxation minister.

Cheema said that the accused individuals have provided detailed insights into their modus operandi, shedding light on how they managed to steal and manufacture illegal whisky. He said the matter is now under investigation with authorities determined to uncover all aspects of this illegal operation.

Rajbir Singh, who runs a mobile shop near the distillery, was arrested along with two others identified as Shivam, who worked as a technical fitter in the distillery, and Jaspal Singh, a former security guard at the unit, with 11 cartons of whisky on Wednesday night. The blend of the whisky is imported from the Netherlands.

On Thursday, a high-level team of the excise department, including finance commissioner taxation Vikas Partap, excise commissioner Varun Roojam and deputy commissioner (DC), distillery, Punjab, DS Garcha reached the distillery and checked its record till late at night.

“The accused have told that the liquor was received in small containers from a security guard. Another employee would steal bottles, labels and lids and one of the accused bottled the liquor. The matter is being investigated by police and we are checking the distillery also,” Garcha had said.

An excise official, privy to the probe but didn’t wish to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter, had said, “In general, the stickers of government holograms are pasted on the liquor bottles once they are filled in the distillery. After this, permits are granted for the transportation of the liquor bottles. The recovered liquor was without any hologram and no excise duty was paid.”

