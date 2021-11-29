Khattar attends first session of Japanese class

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended his first online class of Japanese language on Sunday.

Khattar had announced his decision to enroll for the Japanese language course in August when he formally launched the online certificate course at a Kurukshetra University event. The CM declared that he will be the first student to enrol for the course designed for government functionaries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM attended the class along with five senior officers of the state government. In his opening remarks, the CM said knowing regional languages binds the nation in one thread.

“Now is the time for international unity, peace and business opportunities through learning international languages,” he added.

PM Modi hails CM in a tweet

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, 67, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enrolling himself in the special online course launched by the Kurukshetra University.

“I have known @mlkhattar Ji for years and he is someone who loves to learn new things. His decision to learn Japanese is another step in that direction,” Modi wrote on Twitter, sharing a story published by the HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar quickly responded by tweeting, “Curiosity is the fuel for discovery, inquiry and learning. Knowledge is infinite, and I believe we should strive to gather as much as we can during our own lifetimes. Thank you for your kind appreciation @narendramodi ji.”

Next class on Wednesday

The introductory class lasted for one-and-a-half hour from 9am and the CM used some words of the Japanese language. Khattar, along with other students, prepared some notes.

As per statement issued by the Kurukshetra University, Japan’s course instructor Ranjan Gupta said, “It is important to know the history, culture and people of a country before knowing its language. This makes learning easy, deep seated and convincing.” The next class is on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva, who also attended the class, praised the CM and Harish Sachdeva, KU alumnus, MD of Wisdom World School, Kurukshetra and CEO of Meritech Company Ltd Tokyo Japan, for providing service of Japanese language instructor Ranjan Gupta for providing their services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Brajesh Sawhney, chairperson of the university’s department of foreign languages, said it was the first class and the teacher talked about basics of the language and culture of Japan.