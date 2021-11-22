Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar attends Neeraj Chopra’s sister wedding in Haryana’s Panipat
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar and other local BJP leaders besides officials of the Panipat administration
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar having a word with Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra at the wedding of latter’s sister in Panipat on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday landed his chopper in Panipat’s Madlauda to attend the wedding of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s sister.

The chief minister was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar and other local BJP leaders besides officials of the district administration.

The chief minister spent around 20 minutes at the programme and also had an interaction with the 23-year-old javelin thrower and his family members.

