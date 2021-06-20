Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar condoles Milkha Singh’s demise

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has condoled the demise of the great sprinter, Milkha Singh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:03 AM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (HT FILE)

Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has condoled the demise of the great sprinter, Milkha Singh. In a condolence, the CM said the country has lost a sporting icon who inspired generations.

Deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala and home minister, Anil Vij also expressed condolences.

