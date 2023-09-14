Khattar dares Hooda to keep alive ‘portal ki sarkar’ issue till polls

Lashing out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for “belittling” e-governance initiatives of the state government, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that people will end political careers of those threatening to stop digital drive and use of portals in delivery of services to citizens.

(HT File Photo)

The chief minister launched six new portals as part of the state government’s drive to ensure transparency in administration and took digs at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Hooda for referring to the state government as “portal ki sarkar”.

“Every portal has its own significance. I want to thank...Hooda...who has been referring to us as portal ki sarkar. We will continue launching new portals,” said Khattar in a news conference here, asking Hooda to keep this issue of portals alive till assembly elections due in October next year.

“People know the usefulness of these portals...I am fully confident that people of the state will finish (in the electoral battlefield) those threatening to wind up portals (if voted back to power). That’s why I am daring Hooda again to please keep this matter alive till the elections.”

Whether inside the assembly when the Vidhan Sabha is in session or outside, the CLP leader has been critical about Khattar’s drive to launch a series of portals. The contention of the Congress leader is that “portals have created new problems to the people instead of curbing corruption”.

‘Previous regime left massive debt’

In a yet another attack at Hooda, the chief minister said the previous Congress government had left a substantial debt running in various government departments.

Khattar claimed that wrong policies of Congress government left Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) under an outstanding debt of ₹61,000 crore ( ₹42,000 crore owed to farmers and ₹19,000 crore as bank debt).

He said after the BJP came to power, necessary steps were taken to resolve such financial issues. He said of the total ₹42,000 crore HSVP owed to the farmers, ₹36,000 crore have been paid. Similarly, the bank loans of ₹19,000 crore have been brought down to ₹7,000 crore with ₹12,000 crore already paid.

The chief minister said that massive liabilities were also inherited in departments like power and the HSIIDC. In the absence of prompt action by the present government, these departments would have faced bankruptcy, he said.

Culprits behind Nuh violence will not be spared

Asked about Congress MLA Mamman Khan (Ferozepur Jhirka) petitioning the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking protection from “false implication” and his arrest in connection with the July 31 Nuh communal violence, the chief minister said that the legislator will not be spared if found guilty in police investigation.

“The culprits (behind Nuh violence) will not be spared,” Khattar said reiterating that strict action will be taken against any individuals found guilty.

Asked about the arrest of cow vigilante Monu Manesar, the chief minister said case was registered in Rajasthan and that Haryana will extend full cooperation and help to the police of the neighbouring state. Khattar said anyone found guilty will be punished and that innocent need not worry. He said in a video, Monu Manesar had said that he should be hanged if he is found guilty in the case registered against him.

In response to a question about the “One Nation-One Election” initiative, the chief minister affirmed the readiness of the state government to participate whenever the process is initiated.

Among others present were local bodies minister Kamal Gupta, transport minister Mool Chand Sharma, chief principal secretary (to CM) Rajesh Khullar, and additional chief secretary, and financial commissioner (revenue and disaster management) TVSN Prasad.