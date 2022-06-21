Khattar directs Vishwakarma skill university to open extension centres

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed Shri Vishwakarma Skill University to open extension centres in other districts of the state.

While reviewing the progress of the country’s first skill university set up in Haryana, Khattar said that employment-oriented courses should be started in the centres to be opened in the districts to enhance the skills of the youth.

The chief minister said that after senior secondary level, emphasis has to be laid on making the students skilled while pursuing higher education. And to achieve this objective, he said, the university should open its extension centres to run the courses in other districts.

“Apart from Gurugram and Palwal districts, there is a need to improve the skills of youth in other districts of the state,” Khattar said, adding these centres can be opened in the vacant government buildings in those districts.

The chief minister stressed on conducting courses to impart essential skills of electrician, plumber, repair of refrigerator, washing machine, and ACs. He said that by doing these short-term courses, youth can earn their livelihood well and increase the income of the family.

Khattar directed the university administration to prepare the data of the students and track their progress.

In the meeting, university vice-chancellor Raj Nehru said a sports complex of Olympics standard is being built in the university campus, which will be residential. It will have facilities like stadium, gymnasium, and swimming pool. Apart from this, auditorium and convention centre are also being constructed which will have a seating capacity of about 1,500 persons. He said in the year 2022-23, 983 students have been enrolled in 34 courses in the university, which include diploma, degree and postgraduate courses.

Earlier, the CM also released Kathasatisagar, a book on folk literature of Jammu and Kashmir written by V-C Nehru and Dr CK Gariali.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also released a book on ‘Ashtanga Yoga’ written by Dr Sonu Phogat at the BJP’s state office in Rohtak. While appreciating the author, the CM said it is a matter of great pleasure that the book has been released on the eve of International Yoga Day. He said that programmes to celebrate the Yoga Day are being organised in the entire state.