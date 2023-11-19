Khattar for Hemchandra Vikramaditya’s statue at Rewari railway station

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to get the statue of Hemchandra Vikramaditya at the central courtyard of the Rewari railway station. In a demi official letter, Khattar also expressed gratitude to Vaishnaw for the release of a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of Hemchandra Vikramaditya’s coronation on October 7.

