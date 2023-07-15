Khattar govt’s apathy has compounded people’s problems amid floods: Bhupinder Hooda

Haryana Congress on Friday demanded compensation at the rate of ₹40,000 per acre for flood-affected farmers. The party, in a memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya, said adequate compensation should be paid for the damage caused to houses, shops and businesses due to floods in the state.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged apathy and negligence on the part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government and negligence in compounding the flood situation. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a party statement, a delegation of Congress MLAs and senior leaders, led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Udai Bhan submitted a memorandum to the governor.

Later, at a briefing, Hooda alleged apathy and negligence on the part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government and negligence in compounding the flood situation. Hooda said he had visited many flood-affected districts. The former CM demanded an immediate survey of the loss of crop and property due to floods. The party also sought immediate steps to rehabilitate those who have been displaced or whose houses have been damaged. “Food items and fodder for cattle should be distributed to needy people and medicines should be made available,’’ he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hooda said sarpanches of many villages had told him that for the last two years, the government is ignoring cleaning of drains and sewers. Hooda said that Dadupur-Nalvi irrigation channel was the biggest water recharge project in northern Haryana which would have also worked to protect Yamunanagar, Ambala to Kurukshetra from floods. “The BJP government, however, de-notified the project as soon as it came to power. By doing this, the government did injustice by snatching the scheme which proved to be the lifeline for the area during the disaster,” he said.

“Similarly, illegal mining, which is flourishing under the patronage of the government, also played an important role in creating flood situation. Illegal mining has been revealed many times in the reports from NGT to CAG. From Dadam to Yamuna, the mafia has done mining, with complete disregard for all the rules. The mining mafia even changed the direction of the rivers and this is the main reason why the water of the rivers started coming towards the residential areas,” said Hooda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON