'Khattar influencing...’: Coach who accused minister of sexual assault alleges bias

The woman coach who has alleged Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexually assaulting her claimed she was getting phone calls “bribing” her to keep quiet following her accusations on the minister. The coach also alleged that the Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was taking the minister’s side.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her statement came after she appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh police on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, she reacted to chief minister Manoharlal Khattar’s earlier remarks on the incident and alleged bias. She said, “I heard the CM’s statement this morning, in which he himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias.” “SIT has been formed, and everything was told in detail. Haryana CM is trying to influence the investigation. Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to pressurise me," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also Read | Chandigarh shivers in ‘severe cold condition’ for second day in row

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CM Khattar on Tuesday said to ANI, "A woman player has accused Sandeep Singh but he is not guilty yet. Meanwhile, we have removed him from the post, so that the investigation can be done smoothly. We will wait for the investigation to be over.”

In her latest interaction with the media, the coach also claimed there were attempts to shut her. “I'm receiving phone calls that I can leave and go to any country I want and I would get ₹1 crore for a month. I have been asked not to take back my complaint but keep shut and fly to some other country,” the woman said Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal has alleged police inaction for not arresting the accused minister Sandeep Singh yet. “Haryana CM made the SIT. Everything was told to SIT. Why police aren't arresting Sandeep Singh, it's a non-bailable offence,” he said, adding that the minister wasn’t called for questioning but his client was called four times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON