‘Sexual assault’ case: Chorus for Haryana minister Sandeep Singh’s ouster grows louder

The BJP-JJP government in Haryana is in the line of fire from women rights activists for its “farcical maneuver” of merely divesting state minister Sandeep Singh of the charge of sports and youth affairs portfolio instead of asking him to step down. The former India hockey skipper, a first-time BJP MLA, is facing a criminal case for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach. Even after 48 hours of registration of an FIR, the state government is yet to issue a formal notification to divest Singh of sports portfolio.

Lawyer and women’s rights activist Vrinda Grover said that as a minister, Singh will have the potential to influence the course of investigation and intimidate the complainant. Grover, who represents women victims of sexual harassment, said that a minister’s influence and sway is not only limited to a particular department he oversees. His influence extends to the entire government machinery. “Sandeep Singh’s influence as a minister is apparent. Despite a clear mandate of the law, the Chandigarh Police have not taken any steps to arrest him. Is there some special privilege he is enjoying? Section 354 and 354 B of the IPC are non -bailable offences and despite the FIR, the police have not arrested Singh. Should such a minister not be immediately sacked by the government? The conduct of the government and police is very disturbing and makes it plain that powerful men can act with impunity. Sexual harassment of women is one of the biggest barriers for women in India today,’’ she said.

Terming the dropping of sports portfolio as an eyewash, the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national vice-president, Jagmati Sangwan said that the alleged sexual harassment in this case has emanated from a position of power. “So, Sandeep Singh will continue to have a sway on the ongoing investigations. It is quite apparent. Instead of taking cognisance of victim’s complaint, a committee was constituted on the complaint of the minister. It clearly meant that the committee wanted to verify the woman’s character. The state women commission did not bother to hear the victim and the chairperson gave a statement which smacked of bias. The minister should be sacked by the chief minister from the council of ministers to send a strong message,” Sangwan said.

Delhi-based women’s rights lawyer Kirti Singh said that the Haryana chief minister should ensure that Sandeep Singh is not in a position to influence the investigation. Hence, he should be asked to step down, she said. “As per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, there is a provision to transfer the respondent to another workplace. In this case though, he holds a certain amount of sway as a minister. Holding any position of influence where he can coerce and direct an inquiry, civil or criminal, will not be in the interest of justice and fairness. He should be removed from the council of ministers,’’ Singh said.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) woman leader Chitra Sarwara said that they have an objection to Sandeep Singh holding the ministerial rank. “What we suspect is that he will pressurise officials and influence investigation. The police will be under pressure while questioning a sitting minister. The statements by the state women commission and certain officials were highly irresponsible. These statements are clearly against the victim and in favour of the minister,” the AAP leader said.

Former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry said that since it was a case of moral turpitude, the minister should either resign or be sacked by the CM. “There is an apprehension that investigations against an incumbent minister will not be fair,” Choudhry said.

Former Union minister Kumari Selja said that by announcing that he is dropping the sports portfolio, a farce has been enacted by Sandeep Singh and the government. “The BJP regime should respect its slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ by sacking Singh in the interest of a fair probe,” she said.

Former state minister Geeta Bhukkal said that she met the victim’s father on Monday who told her about the enormous pressure being put by the minister on the victim to shut her mouth. “Fearing harm, the father even advised his daughter to have a rethink regarding the complaint. A fair probe can never be done if Singh continues as a minister,’’ Bhukkal said.

