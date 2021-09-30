Khattar launches adventure sports at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khatar launched water and aero sports activities at Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills besides laying the foundation stone of the first tourist facilitation centre in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Khattar said tourism is a great tool for youth to change ideology as well as culture. He said by introducing sports and other adventure activities, Panchkula can be developed as a tourism hub.

“Panchkula being gateway to Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, visiting Morni will now be delight for nature lovers,” he said.

The chief minister (CM) also released a brochure for home stay, farm tourism and bus tour packages at Tikkar Taal, and said all necessary arrangements will be made to promote tourism activities in the area.

The CM said the home stays will increase employment and income opportunities for locals, for which a policy has been formulated. Arrangements are also being made for better mobile and road connectivity in the area.

He also launched a city tour bus service — Scenic Tour Package. This bus will run twice a week and cover Panchkula, Kalka, Mansa Devi and Nada Sahib. A hot air balloon will also be started from Pinjore, he said.