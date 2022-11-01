Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar launches online portals

Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:02 AM IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched the “CM dashboard”, a unique IT platform having real-time data of all the departments

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the “CM dashboard”, a unique IT platform having real-time data of all the departments.” Live monitoring of every department up to the block, panchayat and district levels would be done, besides this portal will have minute-to-minute and updated details of the working of different departments,” Khattar said. The portal will also have information about the high-level decisions taken by the administrative wing on all the major schemes. This will enable tracking of the methodology and analysis of the reports. Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched a dedicated e-Upphar portal through which the gifts chief minister has received will be auctioned. The base bid amount would be fixed and the payment would be directly transferred to Chief Minister Relief Fund and the same would be used for the welfare of the people of the state.

