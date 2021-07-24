Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar launches portal for Haryana villagers to raise grievances

People living in Haryana villages will now be able to virtually lodge complaints and give suggestions to the state government after chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar launched an online portal ‘Gram Darshan’ on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the portal will help people register their demands, suggestions and complaints from anywhere. (HT File)

Khattar said the portal -gramdarshan.haryana.gov.in - has been developed to ensure direct and active participation of villagers in development works. He said the portal will help people register their demands, suggestions and complaints from anywhere.

Flanked by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala during the launch of the portal, Khattar said on the basis of the suggestions given by the villagers, a blueprint for future development plans will be prepared.

He directed the officers of all departments to fix priorities of five works of their department so that complaints and suggestions lodged by villagers can be redressed on priority basis.

COMPLAINTS TO BE LINKED TO CM WINDOW

Stating that the priority of the government is to redress grievances of people, Khattar said the complaints registered on ‘Gram Darshan’ portal will be linked with ‘CM Window’ to cut chances of repetition of complaints. The portal will also be linked with ‘Jan Sahayak’ app.

An individual will be able to file a complaint or suggestion only related to the village of his permanent residence recorded in the ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’.

The suggestions and demands will be directly visible to sarpanches, panchayat samiti members, zila parishad members, MLAs and MPs.

After the suggestion or complaint is registered on the portal, updated information about the action taken will be given to the person from time-to-time through text messages.

The applicant has to sum up the suggestion or complaint in at least 50 characters. The individual who has been issued ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ will be able to file a complaint on the portal.

